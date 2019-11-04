Olivia Munn Debuts Relationship With Tucker Roberts at Halloween Party





It’s official! Olivia Munn and Tucker Roberts made their relationship debut at Bea Åkerlund and Miranda Dickson’s A Day of the Dead Celebration in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 2. Munn, 39, and Roberts, 28, made a flashy appearance dressed as characters from HBO’s hit series, The Righteous Gemstones.

Sources tell Us Weekly exclusively, “Olivia and Tucker arrived together holding hands and were visibly together. They hung out with Emma [Roberts], Garrett [Hedlund] and Jaime King most of the night in a little clique by the pool and dancing inside.”

“Happy Halloween from Judy & Jesse Gemstone. 💎🎃🙏,” the Newsroom alum shared on Instagram, with a side-by-side comparison to Danny McBride and Edi Patterson’s characters.

Munn was first rumored to be dating the Philadelphia Fusion president in December 2018, when the pair were spotted holding hands while shopping in Los Angeles. The two were also seen ringing in the New Year together at Scooter Braun’s holiday party in January.

Before stepping out with Roberts, whose father is CEO of Comcast, the Predator actress had been in a serious relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The NFL player, 35, and Munn were together from 2014 to 2017, but their relationship got rocky when reports surfaced blaming the actress for Rodgers’ tumultuous relationship with his family.

Sources told Us in January 2017 that when the football star began dating Munn, “his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Munn and Rodgers called it quits a few months later, but the Packers quarterback didn’t reconcile with his family right away. Sources told Us in June 2017 that Rodgers’ hadn’t been in contact with any family members for months. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn’t heard back from him,” the source said at the time.

When asked about the rumors on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May 2018, Munn claimed Rodgers’ relationship with his family was fraught before the couple began dating. “I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan [Rodgers]. I was friendly with Jordan,” she explained at the time. “I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

The Super Bowl champ hinted that he had potentially made amends with his parents in December 2018. “If that’s true, that’s amazing,” Munn told TMZ Sports after hearing the news at the time. “It’s long overdue.”

Rodgers has since moved on with former racing driver Danica Patrick, who he began dating in December 2017.