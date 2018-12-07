A family affair. Olivia Munn weighed in on ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ recent reconciliation with his parents and said the reunion is “amazing.”

“If that’s true, that’s amazing,” the actress, 38, told TMZ Sports on Thursday, December 6. “It’s long overdue.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 35, hinted that he made amends with his parents, Edward and Darla, on Monday, December 6.

“I found out I’m sure the same way most of you found out,” he told a reporter when asked how he reacted to the news of head coach Mike McCarthy getting fired. “I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday.”

The Predator star spoke candidly about Rodgers’ rocky relationship with his family on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May, after she was blamed for partially causing the drama.

“I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan [Rodgers]. I was friendly with Jordan,” she explained at the time. “I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications,” she added. “I don’t think either side of the road is clean. But I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

A source told Us Weekly in January 2017 that the athlete was the one who “pulled away from the family” and things came to a head when he started dating Munn.

An insider revealed at the time, “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

The couple split in April 2017 after three years of dating, but Aaron didn’t reconcile with his family right away.

“Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” a source divulged to Us in June 2017. “His mom, Darla, has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn’t heard back from him.”

The Super Bowl champion has since moved on with former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, whom he started dating in December 2017.

