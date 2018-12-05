Making amends? Aaron Rodgers hinted in a new interview that he may have patched up his once-turbulent relationship with his parents, Edward and Darla Rodgers.

When a reporter asked the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Monday, December 3, how he reacted to the news that the NFL team had fired head coach Mike McCarthy, Aaron responded, “I found out I’m sure the same way most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday.” (He turned 35 a day before the interview was posted on Packers.com.)

Aaron had been estranged from his parents and his brothers, Jordan Rodgers and Luke Rodgers, for years. The family’s tension first came to light in 2016 when Jordan, 30, competed on and ultimately won JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2017. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Aaron started dating the model, 38, in May 2014, but they called it quits in April 2017. She shared some insight into his family drama a year after their breakup.

“At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications,” Munn said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May. “I don’t think either side of the road is clean. But I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

The family feud made headlines again in November when Jordan publicly claimed that Aaron, who is now dating former race car driver Danica Patrick, did not reach out to their parents during the deadly wildfires in California. The sports commentator tweeted, “When your Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act.”

