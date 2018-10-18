Gushing over his girl! Aaron Rodgers opened up about his strong and steady relationship with girlfriend Danica Patrick.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other,” the NFL star, 34, told Artful Living in a profile published earlier this month. “We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”

Rodgers added that he’s become more comfortable sharing his personal life with fans. “I believe that you should be able to have some private life that’s not out there all the time. I have been private for so long, and when you are private, it can isolate you a bit,” he explained to the publication. “When you just let go and don’t worry about it as much, you’re actually practicing that indifference all the time. Then any type of response, positive or negative, to one of my posts or one of Danica’s posts that I’m in doesn’t bother me.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has enjoyed showing off his romance with the racer, 36. “We really enjoy traveling … She’s up for anything travel-wise, which is fun,” he raved. “She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”

Rodgers also expressed his pride over Patrick being the first woman to host the EPSY awards, an honor she held back in July at the 26th annual award show. “I’m really proud of her for that. I always enjoy going to the EPSYs, but to finally have a woman up there was awesome,” he exclaimed. “Double awesome that I’m dating her … I remember talking through it with her and she was really drawn to being the first woman host. She’s a strong woman who’s had to fight through some gender issues in her sports for years.”

The NASCAR driver, who started seeing Rodgers in December 2017, shared a similar sentiment about hosting the show while speaking to Us in September. Patrick also hinted that she turned to her beau for advice before the big day.

“You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closet to you that are honest,” she told Us at the time. “Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you.”

