Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have set plenty of records in their respective careers, but when they return home at the end of the day, they kick back and turn on the TV like everybody else.

“We just watch a lot of sports,” the former NASCAR driver, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Even in hard times, Patrick knows she can turn to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 34, for a boost.

“You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest,” she says. “Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you.”

The couple sparked dating rumors in late December after they were spotted having dinner together at his favorite restaurant, Chives in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The IndyCar champion confirmed the news a month later when she told the Associated Press, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.”

Since then, Patrick and Rodgers have not been shy about their romance. They shared a kiss at the Daytona 500 in February, turned heads on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards in July and even spoofed I, Tonya in a fake trailer that aired during the sports ceremony.

In addition to spending time with the NFL player, the Wisconsin native has been preparing to speak at the espnW Women + Sports Summit in Newport Beach, California, which runs from October 1 to 3. The event brings together leading voices and influencers to discuss opportunities for women in sports.

“I feel like so many people don’t even ask themselves, ‘What would I do if I could do anything in the world?’” she tells Us. “That’s the first step to actually having a shot [at] accomplishing it. … It all starts with having a dream and knowing what that is and following it. With every brave thing that you do or every risk that you take and step outside of your comfort zone to accomplish great things, you gain confidence in yourself, and with that confidence comes strength in so many other ways.”

Patrick was previously married to physical therapist Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. She later dated fellow NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2013 to 2017. Rodgers dated actress and model Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

