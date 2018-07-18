Danica Patrick and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers spoofed I, Tonya in a hilarious fake trailer at the ESPYs on Wednesday, July 18.

The clip for Me, Danica was introduced at the award show by the real film’s Academy Award-winning star, Allison Janney, and showed the former race car driver wearing a blonde wig with a scrunchie as she declared, “I’m the best driver that my sport’s ever seen. I drove a double axle better than anyone else. But the friggin’ judges were always against me.”

Patrick, who is the first female host of the ESPYs, also portrayed her mother, who bore a striking resemblance to Tonya Harding‘s mom (and Janney’s character) LaVona Golden, complete with oxygen mask, bird and glass of whiskey.

“If you ask me, it all went south when she met that boy,” Mama D says of the Packers quarterback. “He was a bad influence. A real piece of s—t.”

Rodgers is then seen rocking some serious facial hair.

“So do you like me?” Patrick, 36, asks him.

“I think you’re the prettiest girl in the world,” the 34-year-old replies.

“No, you are,” she says before they start making out.

“That mustache is hot,” Patrick adds with a wink.

The faux trailer then goes into “a friggin’ incident,” where a pipe-wielding thug tries to sabotage Helio Castroneves‘ race car. The thug is portrayed by Paul Walter Hauser, who played the similar role in I, Tonya.

Fans took to Twitter to applaud the clip.

“@DanicaPatrick Please make ‘Me, Danica’ Real,” wrote one.

“Me_Danica is quite possibly one of the best things I’ve seen in a long, long time at the ESPYs,” another wrote. “Whoever says Danica is too serious? Needs to watch that. She nailed the comedy aspect of that.”

Rodgers and Patrick, who showed some sweet PDA on the red carpet before the award show, were first spotted together on a dinner date in January, with Patrick confirming the relationship later that month.

