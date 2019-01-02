Ringing in the new year with a new man by her side! Olivia Munn snuggled up with her boyfriend, Tucker Roberts, at a New Year’s Eve party hosted by Scooter Braun.

The talent manager, 37, shared a gallery of photos from the bash to Instagram on Tuesday, January 1. “About last night,” he wrote. “Happy New Years!”

In addition to several sweet snaps of Braun with his wife, Yael Cohen, with whom he welcomed his third child in December, there was also a photo of a winking Roberts, 28, with one arm around the Newsroom star, 38, and the other reaching out to cup Braun’s chin.

A group shot also showed the actress taking a seat in the lap of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ son.

Munn and Roberts first sparked dating speculation last month when they were spotted holding hands while strolling the streets of L.A. on December 16.

The Predator star split from ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers in April 2017 after dating for three years.

She opened up about rumors that she was to blame for tension between the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 35, and his famous family during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May. “I met one brother, the one who was on The Bachelorette, Jordan. I was friendly with Jordan,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I met the parents only a couple times, and before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months.”

Munn commented on Rodgers’ reconciliation with his parents, Edward and Darla Rodgers, over the holidays on December 6. “If that’s true, that’s amazing,” she told TMZ Sports at the time. “It’s long overdue.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!