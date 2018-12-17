Olivia Munn may be off the market! The actress was spotted holding hands with Tucker Roberts in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 16.

Munn, 38, looked cute and casual in jeans and a gray sweater as she shopped with the 28-year-old in L.A. Roberts is the president of Philadelphia Fusion, a professional Overwatch esports team. He also is the son of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

The Predator star dated Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to May 2017. After reports surfaced that Munn was to blame for the NFL quarterback’s estranged relationship with his family, the actress claimed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May that Rodgers hadn’t spoked to his parents for “like eight months” before they started dating.

Months later, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hinted that he had made amends with his parents, Edward and Darla. When asked about the reconciliation on December 7, Munn said called the reunion “amazing” and said it was “long overdue.”

Rodgers, for his part, started dating Danica Patrick in December 2017.

The Newsroom alum, who was also linked to Álex González in 2018, reflected on the past 12 months during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month.

“I think it’s been an amazing year, and there’s been a lot of progress that’s been made, and people have learned to use their voices more and to be braver,” Munn, an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement, told Us on December 13. “Some things have to go completely the other way for people to wake up and realize what’s going on.”

She added: “Any woman that’s come forward and named a name and told their story, it’s important to lift them up. We see a lot of people who are in front of these movements, big celebrities with these big names. But what’s important to me is that we have to elevate other people instead of being on the platform speaking for them … These women need the support of the other women who have power. We have to elevate them.”

