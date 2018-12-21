Olivia Munn: What’s in My Bag?

The secret to traveling comfortably? For Olivia Munn, it’s a hot water bottle. “It’s just always cold on planes, so I fill it up with boiling-hot water,” says the star of 2019’s Dark Phoenix. “It changes my trip.”

Not a lot has changed for the actress since 2014. She told Us she carried the bottle in her Everlane carryall at the time as well.

Now, the 38-year-old takes Us on a new tour through the rest of her bag.

Not Messing Around

“Wet Ones are so great. Not only are they good for sanitizing, but it’s the only product I’ve found that can get a stain out of clothes immediately.”

BBM BB

“I’ve just recently gotten back into my BlackBerry, and I absolutely love it.”

Spiritual Healing

“A friend of mine came up with this amazing line of products called Aloha Elixir. [I use the] Crystal Clear [spray], which is for people who have anxiety.”

Jet Set

“In my wallet, I have my American Express SPG card, just because I do travel a lot.”

Nuts for Nuts

“I like Skinny Dipped Almonds because they satisfy my sweet tooth without adding to my waistline.”

Pony Tales

“I buy black Ouchless elastics in bulk and just have them everywhere — in every single pocket, in wallets, in everything.”

Throat Coat

“I’ve been struggling with laryngitis, so I keep those Grether’s Pastilles. They’re so good. I’ve been eating them like candy.”

What else is inside her Chanel backpack? A Gucci floral wallet; an iPhone 8 Plus in a plastic clear case; a Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist; a Lancome Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask; a L’Oreal Colour Riche Le matte Lip Pen in Game, Set & Matte; a Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in Setsuko; a Cle de Peau Lip Glorifier; a Rosebud Salve lip balm; Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man’s Fight for Justice by Bill Browder; an AMEX Platinum card; Acuvue Oasis Moist contact lenses; Vital Proteins’ unflavored Collagen Peptides; a Costco card; a Nexus card; Canadian dollars, U.S. cash, Euros and Pesos; a key; a rose quartz stone; a selenite stone; pendulums and Listerine strips.

