Nick Viall isn’t afraid to aim high when he’s looking to slid into someone’s direct messages on Instagram. The former Bachelor revealed he once reached out to actress Olivia Munn via the social media platform.

“I didn’t slide into her DMs because I actually thought she was going to reply — I’ve slid into some DMs and I really was shooting my shot and it went pretty well and I was like, ‘Really? OK,’” the 39-year-old reality TV personality told Hannah Berner on her “Berning In Hell” podcast on Wednesday, April 29. “I wasn’t expecting her to reply. It was New Year’s Day and I simply just said, ‘I’m aiming high this year.’”

The 28-year-old Summer House star wasn’t quite as impressed with the line as Viall was. “I’d be like, ‘What?’” Berner replied with a laugh. “I like that, it’s cute. Short, sweet.’”

While Viall confirmed that Munn, 39, didn’t respond, he’s “confident” she saw it.

“She didn’t write back,” the “Viall Files” podcast host explained. “I love how anyone with a following is like, ‘I don’t check my DMs. I don’t read my DMs.’ Everyone f—king reads their DMs! Some more than others, but you notice the blue check mark. She f–king saw it, right? She had no interest in dating me. She probably laughed at my even, like, thought that there was a shot. But I’ll tell you what I did — I made her smile and I made her laugh. She could have been repulsed by the idea of being in the same room as me, but she still could have laughed because it’s a funny DM.”

Berner argued that Viall sent a “statement” and didn’t give Munn a clear opening to respond, but he disagreed.

“You don’t have to ask ‘What’s up?’” Viall said. “If you’re sliding into someone’s DMs of the opposite sex it’s safe to assume there’s a romantic interest. I think people make it weird when they try too much. … If she was remotely interested, she would have at least acknowledged that she saw it.”

Viall first competed for Andi Dorfman heart’s on season 10 of The Bachelorette. After a second stint on the ABC dating competition with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Viall headed to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise season 3. He was then named the season 21 Bachelor. The Natural Habits Essential Oils founder got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during the 2017 finale, but the twosome went their separate ways months that August.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has been open about forming relationships with A-list celebrities via Instagram in the past, including Rachel Bilson and January Jones.

“Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind.’ And I squealed! I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Jones recalled on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in January. “So I agreed to go on a date with him — or to drinks or whatever … All I did was grill him about the show. We went on a couple dates.”