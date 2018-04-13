Olivia Munn is taken! The actress is dating Spanish actor Álex González, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Munn, 37, and González, 37, were photographed running errands together a few weeks ago in L.A. Munn went without makeup as she wore a white crop top and yellow jacket while her hunky beau also kept it casual and carried a bouquet of flowers.

A source tells Us that the couple have been seeing each other for about three months.

González is best known for playing Riptide in 2011’s X-Men: First Class and has also appeared in Combustion and Noctem. (Munn, who previously dated Bryan Greenberg, denied in January that she was dating Chris Pratt following his split from Anna Faris.)

This is Munn’s first public relationship since splitting from Aaron Rodgers. Us confirmed in April 2017 that they went their separate ways after dating for three years.

“He ended it,” a source told Us at the time. “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.” A second source noted that issues between the stars had been “going on forever.”

Months later, the NFL quarterback told ESPN The Magazine that having a relationship in the public eye is difficult. “It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions abut your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections,” he said.

In June 2017, a source told Us that Rogers still hadn’t reconciled with his family despite the split. His brother Jordan Rodgers — who won the heart of Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher — left the athlete out of his Siblings Day post on April 10.

Aaron has since moved on following the breakup. He is now dating NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Scroll through to see more pics of Munn and González’s recent outing.