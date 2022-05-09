Get an Inside Look at Racing Fan Fest 2022 Miami

Get your engines started. Us Weekly and SWARM partnered to give racing enthusiasts a one of a kind experience showing the best of what Miami Race Week has to offer its fans at Racing Fan Fest 2022.

The fan experience, which started at 12 p.m. and closed at 3 a.m. each day, kicked off on May 5 and came to a close on May 8. The four-day event was free to the public, and the first 500 attendees received a free official souvenir cup each day.

SWARM gave Us an exclusive tour of the grounds. Our inside look shows off the ultimate F1 event and what it had to offer fans, including the immersive experiences, incredible vendors, pop-ups from the best food spots in Miami, a free concert and more.

The event offered a variety of immersive experiences for fans in attendance. Coming all the way from New York, Club Nebula offered event-goers the ultimate nightclub experience. Throughout the entire event, DJs spun tracks all day and night. Fans could also indulge in some cocktails and experience happy hour all day.

For the die-hard racing fans, the number of racing experiences was unmatched. Fans could take photos with various Formula 1 cars throughout the grounds and pick up exclusive merchandise and gear. If you wanted to see if you had what it takes to be an F1 driver, the event offered a variety of racing experiences — including the Ricmotech Racing Simulator, which gave fans a taste of being a Formula 1 driver.

The event also featured some familiar vendors racing fans may recognize. Florida-based herbal blend brand Gryph & IvyRose offered a pop-up shop where event goers could pick up some of their natural children’s soap and other wellness products. Gryph & IvyRose also curated kid-friendly activities at the KidZone for your little ones, making the event a fun excursion for the entire family.

At the IGK Live In Color Bar, fans could purchase cocktails inspired by IGK’s new At Home Color hair dye. And for food, fans got a little taste of Miami with The Pink Paloma pop-up shop.

We also got a sneak peek of the Us Weekly Skyloft, where ACRAZE and Alesso closed out the weekend-long event.

Racing Fan Fest will return to Miami next year and is making a stop in Austin, Texas, this fall.