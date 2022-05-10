Living life in the fast lane! Formula One fans got to experience the ultimate racing event at the Red Bull Miami Fan Zone during the 2022 Racing Fan Fest.

The Red Bull Miami Fan Zone was one of the many immersive racing experiences that racing superfans got to experience during the four-day event. Racing Fan Fest 2022 — a free event put on by Us Weekly and SWARM — kicked off on May 5 and came to a close on May 8.

This year marked the first time an F1 race took place in Miami, and ​​​for the fans who couldn’t make it to the stadium, the Red Bull Fan Zone was the place to be. Red Bull gave Us an inside look at what the fan zone had to offer while also sharing some interesting F1 racing facts.

Inside the Red Bull Fan Zone was a racing fans’ dream come true. Diehard racers know that most F1 vehicles typically cost over $7 million, and Red Bull displayed their top-tier cars for fans to marvel at and snap a photo. The Red Bull Fan Zone was also the official spot to root for Red Bull racer and the current reigning champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen, 24, became the 2021 Formula One World Champion by winning the final race of last season.

The immersive experiences at the Red Bull Fan Zone showed guests what it takes to be an F1 driver with their racing simulator video and getting to test their driving skills on the racetrack.

Attendees who always dreamed of being part of a professional pit crew also had a chance to step up to the challenge at The Pit Stop Tour. They got to battle head-to-head by changing car tires as fast as possible and attempting to break the Red Bull Racing crew’s record of 1.8 seconds for the shortest pit stop time.

Us‘ West Coast Correspondent, Hannah Kahn, volunteered and gave the Pit Stop Tour a go! Watch the video above to see how she did!

Racing Fan Fest will return to Miami next year and is making a stop in Austin, Texas, this fall.