Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Stars at the 2024 Kentucky Derby: Travis Kelce, Wynonna Judd and More

By
Wynonna Judd, Travis Kelce
5
Getty Images (2)

Hollywood broke out their fanciest hats as they took over Louisville for the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

Travis Kelce rocked a fedora for the event while Thomas Rhett donned a cowboy hat at the horse racing event. Meanwhile, “Star-Spangled Banner” performer Wynonna Judd wore a black hat accented with tulle on the bring.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

The Kentucky Derby is the longest continually held sporting event in America and is the only race with 20 horses. It’s the first event for the yearly triple crown of thoroughbred horse racing, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Some celebs visit Churchill Downs to watch the sportsmanship and place bets while others are just there for the fascinators and mint juleps.

Scroll down to see photos of all the stars who attended the 2024 Kentucky Derby to watch Mystik Dan win:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Jack Harlow
Joey Fatone Reveals What He Learned From His Divorce

Joey Fatone
Josh Groban Celebs Support the FreeBritney Movement

Josh Groban

Thomas Rhett
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce
Wynonna Judd Sings The Judds' 'Why Not Me' During Surprise CMA Fest Tribute to Late Mom Naomi: 'Carrying the Torch'

Wynonna Judd

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!