Hollywood broke out their fanciest hats as they took over Louisville for the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

Travis Kelce rocked a fedora for the event while Thomas Rhett donned a cowboy hat at the horse racing event. Meanwhile, “Star-Spangled Banner” performer Wynonna Judd wore a black hat accented with tulle on the bring.

The Kentucky Derby is the longest continually held sporting event in America and is the only race with 20 horses. It’s the first event for the yearly triple crown of thoroughbred horse racing, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Some celebs visit Churchill Downs to watch the sportsmanship and place bets while others are just there for the fascinators and mint juleps.

Scroll down to see photos of all the stars who attended the 2024 Kentucky Derby to watch Mystik Dan win: