Travis Kelce's Kentucky Derby Suit Matches Taylor Swift's Grammys Gown

Travis Kelce stepped out in style at the Kentucky Derby, and it seems to Us that he might have taken a cue from girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 34, rocked an ivory pinstripe suit to the Louisville, Kentucky racetrack on Saturday, May 4, which he paired with a feather-accented fedora. According to fans, the look appeared to mimic the ensemble that Swift, also 34, had worn several months earlier at the Grammys.

Swift kicked off her Tortured Poets Department era at the February awards show, rocking the red carpet in a white, strapless Schiaparelli gown with matching black gloves and a choker necklace. (After winning big at the Grammys, Swift announced LP TTPD, which has a moody academic vibe. The album dropped on April 19.)

Social media fans immediately flocked to X to note the similarities between the two outfits.

“Is that Travis Kelce? Are you going to be on the next Taylor Swift album? LMAO,” one social media user wrote as another joked that Kelce was wearing Swift’s “22” hat from her Eras Tour.

A third fan posted a side-by-side of the two outfits, jokingly writing, “They look like they’re about to set sail on the Titanic.”

Swift appeared at the Grammys solo as Kelce was gearing up for the Super Bowl one week later. However, he was still able to watch her victory moment — and red carpet strut — on television. (Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023.)

“It was fresh,” Kelce told reporters of her red carpet outfit at his pre-Super Bowl press conference. “It’s all about accessories when you go to an awards show like that. She killed it.”

Kelce similarly rolled up unattached to the Kentucky Derby. Swift is currently getting ready to travel to Paris for the next leg of concerts on her Eras Tour.

Swift kicked off her live tour — her first in four years — in March 2023. After a sold-out run in North America, the international dates commenced that November. Earlier this year, Swift brought the shows to Australia, Singapore and Japan. She has since been on a brief hiatus throughout March and April ahead of her European dates this summer.