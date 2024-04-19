Taylor Swift has mastered the art of connecting fashion and music.

Ahead of releasing her emotional 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift, 34, rocked a number of moody ensembles, from silky dresses to leather jackets.

One of her standout getups came at the 2024 Grammys, when she rocked a white Schiaparelli gown, featuring a corset top and A-line skirt. Just like her album cover imagery, Swift opted for a black and white aesthetic with black velvet gloves, dark jewelry and heels. (Swift announced her album, which dropped on Friday, April 19, at the awards ceremony.)

Besides gowns, Swift embraced the melancholy vibe while enjoying a dinner with friends including Brittany Mahomes, Cara Delevingne and more in New York City. She rocked a silky black frock featuring puffy sleeves and a flowy skirt from Alaïa. The pop star accessorized with a gold chain belt, sheer tights and black booties.

Keep scrolling to see every time Swift embraced dark couture ahead of releasing TTPD: