Travis Kelce was a big fan of Taylor Swift’s 2024 Grammys look.

Kelce, 34, shared his thoughts on the white Schiaparelli dress his girlfriend donned at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. “It was fresh,” Kelce — who is currently in Las Vegas as he and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers — told reporters on Tuesday, February 6. “It’s all about accessories when you go to an awards show like that. She killed it.”

Kelce also dropped a “like” on an NPR Instagram post of Swift’s red carpet get up.

Swift, also 34, looked statuesque in the strapless design that featured gathered fabric at the waist and a sultry thigh-high slit. As for the accessories Kelce mentioned, Swift perfectly contrasted the snowy gown with black ballroom gloves and Lorraine Schwartz necklaces — one of which featured a clock set to midnight, in a nod to her 2022 album that scored her six Grammy nominations.

They asked Travis about Taylor’s grammy look and he said “she killed it” 😭 pic.twitter.com/VI6IHGQP7u — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 6, 2024

On her feet, she opted for black Giuseppe Zanotti sandal heels, and she had her hair pulled to one side and partially braided. Swift topped off the getup with her signature red lip.

During the show, Swift took home the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album to mark her 13th career Grammy. In her victory speech, she announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop in April. She later won her fourth Album of the Year trophy for Midnights.

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, fans are speculating about whether Swift will attend the big game, as she has a concert in Japan the night before. (It’s possible, according to Drew Barrymore’s calculations, which she revealed during a November 2023 episode of her talk show.)

Swift and Kelce began dating after he attended her Eras Tour concert in July 2023. While Kelce failed to meet Swift at the show, she contacted him after he shared his disappointment on his “New Heights” podcast later that month.

The couple kept their romance under wraps until she attended one of his games in September 2023.