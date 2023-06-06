Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, those summer nights! It’s cooled down enough that you can get the fire pit going, and your best friends are coming over with ingredients for s’mores. You slip on a pair of socks and mist a little bug spray onto the bare part of your legs. You don’t need any on your arms, however, because it’s the perfect time to put on a lightweight sweatshirt!

Don’t have one ready to roll in your closet? Need to replace an old favorite? We have just the pick for those chilly summer nights — plus breezy mornings by the beach or movie nights at home. This Hanes Originals sweatshirt is a serious essential for the season, and it’s even 30% off right now!

Hanes Originals Lightweight Fleece Sweatshirt Pros: Cotton-rich blend

Warm but not heavy

Machine washable Cons: Only two colors available

This pullover sweatshirt is made with a cotton-rich fleece blend, keeping you warm in the chilly night air without being too heavy like a winter hoodie. This piece is also vintage-washed and garment-dyed to give the material a retro look that only gets better and better as you wash it!

This Hanes sweatshirt has a crew neckline, sleeve cuffs and a hip-grazing hem. It also drops the shoulder seams for an extra dose of coziness and an effortless dash of style that will automatically elevate your look!

This pullover is currently available in two colors. Nantucket Red is like a soft salmon shade, while Anchor Slate is a deep, faded navy with grey undertones. Both are on sale for the same price! Considering this is such a reliable, versatile, timeless basic, we wouldn’t blame anyone for adding both shades to their cart. If anything, we’d encourage it!

This sweatshirt is obviously great as loungewear, but it can 100% be worn with real clothes and accessories rather than just sweatpants and slippers. It’s an excellent match for a pair of high-rise jeans or denim shorts, adding slides or sneakers on your feet. You could also wear it with leggings, adding on a pair of tall boots for a model-off-duty vibe. And just imagine how cute it would be to wear it with a mini skirt and kitten heels? The perfect blend of aesthetics.

So many great outfit options already — and so many more to come!

