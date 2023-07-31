Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As Lisa Rinna once said in her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline: “My lips are legendary, and they will never gloss over the truth.” Famous for her plump pout, the Melrose Place actress launched her own beauty brand of vegan, cruelty-free products. And thanks to Rinna Beauty, now we can finally recreate the reality star’s luscious lips!

Ditch the filler and pucker up! The Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit is a one-stop shop for the perfect pout. Lisa said, “My years of working with professional makeup artists taught me how to create the most perfect-looking lips. My signature lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss will give you this look.” Channel the lip queen’s look with this iconic beauty set from Amazon!

Get the Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be Rinna Beauty (and yes, that was an Erika Jayne Chicago on Broadway reference). The Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit comes with three essentials for a flawless lip routine: lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner. This Birthday Suit trio is a peachy nude color, our go-to choice for everyday glam. But there are tons of other options, from pretty pinks to rich reds!

Normally, we have to find lip liners, lipsticks and lip glosses by three different brands and pray that all of the shades match. But this Rinna Beauty Lip Kit effortlessly does the job for you! Designed with a shimmery satin finish, this anti-aging formula nourishes and tints your lips like a charm. I’ve used all three products myself, and I love how they leave my lips feeling juicy and full.

If you want to give your lips the ultimate glow-up, then try the Rinna Beauty Iconic Lip Kit today!

