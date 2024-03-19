Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Garner always has gorgeous, glowing skin. It’s like she’s had a facial before every single appearance, whether we see her out and about or at an awards show. She’s mastered the “no makeup but still slaying” look, which makes her look positively ageless. And she’s been kind enough to share one of her go-to products that helps her to look that way.

Garner previously shared with InStyle one product she always includes in her skincare routine that can “instantly” smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and you might be surprised by the brand or the product. You may even have this drugstore staple on your nightstand, because IYKYK. Upon learning Garner’s secret — that she relies on a Neutrogena product to achieve gorgeous skin — we couldn’t add it to our Amazon cart fast enough.

Get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer at Amazon!

According to the actress, she uses the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream to fill in her fine lines and wrinkles in the blink of an eye.

“It’s just so satisfying, you instantly see the difference,” she said. “We all want the instant fix, right? Nothing is faster than plumping your skin as it’s sitting on your body.”

The Neutrogena ambassador will, of course, recommend Neutrogena products. But Garner isn’t just blowing smoke. This water gel moisturizer has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with nearly 85,000 ratings over time. Customers love its very hydrating formula and others call it the best moisturizer they’ve ever used.

With so many glowing reviews, it’s not difficult to see why Garner swears by this lightweight gel cream that hydrates without making skin too shiny or greasy. Plus, it’s super affordable, and you can find it at most drugstores and chain retailers. If you’re looking for your next big skincare obsession, why not try out Garner’s beloved “instant” solution to fix wrinkles and fine lines? From the look of things, you’ll be satisfied with your results.

Was $27 You Save 44% On Sale: $15 See it!

Not what you’re looking for? See more Neutrogena products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

