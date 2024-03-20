Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In the world of Hollywood, it seems like nearly every star has gotten Botox — especially for perfect, red carpet-ready skin. Amanda Seyfried, however, is one of the rare few proving that flawlessly radiant skin is still possible without the needles.

Related: This Vitamin C Serum Is Kyle Richards’ ‘Favorite’ for a ‘Renewed Glow’ One thing we love about Kyle Richards is that she’s the opposite of a gatekeeper. Giving the people what they want, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is constantly sharing the best product recommendations, including her favorite thickening spray and go-to mascara. This time, she’s spilling the tea on her “favorite” vitamin C serum: the […]

In a 2020 interview with Allure, the 38-year-old Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! star said she was yet to embrace the cosmetic procedure and opted for the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum instead. A Lancôme ambassador since 2019, Seyfried revealed she used the serum every night before bed — and it makes shoppers’ skin “feel like silk.”

Get the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum at Amazon! Also available at Macy’s!

If you’ve got pesky fine lines, wrinkles and even dark spots, this serum is for you! It contains a powerful blend of 10% bifidus prebiotic, hyaluronic acid and vitamin Cg, which are clinically proven to help improve elasticity, hydrate, plump and even the skin’s tone and texture. The brand recommends using the serum either in the morning or at night on a clean face.

A “must have,” in the skincare routine of shoppers, over 3,000 units of this serum have been sold on Amazon just in the last month. Its reviews have also raked up a staggering 1,900+ five-star ratings, with shoppers ranging in age from 40 all the way up to their 90s!

One shopper who’s been using Lancôme products for over 20 years has been “very pleased with all of them” and would “never change” brands.

“The Genifique Serum does wonders for the skin,” they said. “It is worth every cent, everyone tells me how pretty my skin is and I’m 91 years old.”

Get the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum at Amazon! Also available at Macy’s!

Want to get Seyfried’s naturally radiant skin? You can find the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum on Amazon right now!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Lancôme here and explore more skincare serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Spritz This Spray-On Serum for ‘Completely Different’ Skin Your skin needs all the nutrients it can get to look its best. So when you find that it’s lacking somehow and you can’t get the nutritious additives it’s craving, you know you need to look elsewhere to give it what it needs. Luckily, in this case, TikTok erupted with reasons to try this viral […]