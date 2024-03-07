Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing we love about Kyle Richards is that she’s the opposite of a gatekeeper. Giving the people what they want, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is constantly sharing the best product recommendations, including her favorite thickening spray and go-to mascara. This time, she’s spilling the tea on her “favorite” vitamin C serum: the Neostrata 15% Vitamin C Face Serum.

In a recent Amazon Live broadcast, the 55-year-old broke down all of the go-to products she uses in her beauty routine. In the livestream, the Los Angeles native revealed that the Neostrata 15% Vitamin C Face Serum was one of the first skincare products she started using. As a testament to its quality, she’s been using it ever since!

“Vitamin C is so great for your face — for fine lines and just giving like a renewed glow. And if you feel like your skin’s looking a little dead, that’s a great way to brighten it up,” Richards explained. “So this is one of my favorites… Neostrata has been around forever. It was like the first products I started using.”

The serum is a powerful blend of 15% vitamin C, PHA and green tea. As Richards mentioned in the broadcast, this serum exfoliates with the PHA, while at the same time brightens the skin with vitamin C. Meanwhile, the antioxidant green tea helps to protect from free radical damage.

“Vitamin C serum is very popular because it sort of takes off that dead layer of your skin, and it pretty much works instantly,” Richards said. “Like when I use vitamin C serum or cream and then I go to sleep, and when I wake the next day and go wash my face, it just feels like you exfoliated all night.”

While the serum is slightly on the pricier side coming in at $52 on Amazon, to achieve a flawless glow like Richards, it feels well worth the investment. Find out what the hype is all about right now!

