Mascara is one beauty essential that suits every shopper — regardless of their experience level with products. Whether you’re a makeup enthusiast who loves painting on layers of foundation and concealer or a novice who lives for tinted moisturizer and lip oil, some products are just necessities. Enter: mascara!

Mascaras lengthen your natural lashes to provide a voluminous look. Some mascaras are light and deliver natural-inspired looks, while others layer on tons of product to deliver wispy lashes grunge enthusiasts adore. Regardless of style preference, many beauty enthusiasts often run into issues with clumpy formulas that often leave a mess on your lashes and waterline. Sound familiar? We’re here to save your mascara woes once and for all!

Get the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara for just $9 at Amazon!

For Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, there’s one staple mascara she loves, largely because it doesn’t leave behind any product. During an Amazon Livestream last summer, she dished about her love of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara. “Everyone who knows me knows that I only use this mascara,” the reality star gushed. “It really is just a miracle… I can add to it throughout the day and it doesn’t get clumpy or anything.”

If you’ve had your fair share of not-so-great experiences with mascara, then you’ll want to take note of Richards’ suggestion. This volumizing mascara creates bold, clean volume by lifting and separating lashes to create up to seven times fuller lashes. Best of all? It features a flake, clump and smudge-resistant formula to prevent unwelcome smudges. Along with its volumizing benefits, this mascara is enriched with a balm to nourish lashes.

Savvy Amazon shoppers are impressed by the soft, defined look they get when using this mascara. “This mascara does a nice job of separating lashes and the brush can be worked to fan them out,” one five-star reviewer shared. “It gives definition and some volume while amplifying lashes. The look is nice and not over the top or harsh.” Sounds like a winner!

If you’re ready to upgrade your beauty collection with a celeb-loved product that doesn’t smudge, check out this Kyle Richards-approved mascara!

