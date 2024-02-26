Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One look at Tiffani Thiessen and you would never believe it’s been 30 years since she first starred in the hit television shows Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday in January, and it’s safe to say she looks as just as radiant as she did in the early ’90s. Thankfully, she’s letting Us in on some of her skincare secrets so we can get in on the action.

To sum it up, some of Thiessen’s biggest skincare secrets come down to these three vital elements: good sleep, plenty of water the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer — and repeat! Her simple routine proves that the basics are best when it comes to looking young, healthy and vibrant from the inside out.

“A lot of people are like ‘water and sleep aren’t really beauty items’ and I’m like ‘No, but look at it, sleep is free and water is to a certain degree too.’” Thiessen said in an interview with Us. “But you know, those are things that are super important and I invest in those highly.”

As a career woman and busy mom of two, a streamlined approach is key in Thiessen’s skincare routine. Between her daily workouts and running the kids to school, she doesn’t have time for an extensive morning skincare routine. That’s why she relies on the multitasking Micro-Sculpting Cream from Olay to throw on to look good and feel confident before dashing out the door.

“I can put it on my face in less than five minutes and feel like I look younger, feel younger and it’s like a little workout,” Thiessen said. “I don’t put makeup on before I take my kids to school and most of the time I don’t wear a lot of makeup. So I want a product that’s going to make me feel hydrated, lifted, sculpted — all of the things that this little red jar does. I mean, it’s pretty incredible.”

Get the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer for $24 (was $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Related: Shop the Best February Beauty Launches We’re Obsessed With Although February is the shortest month of the year, there’s been no shortage of standout beauty launches. Some of your favorite brands, including Summer Fridays, Garnier and La Roche-Posay, have been busy cooking up skin, makeup and hair products that will change your life (seriously!). I’ve spent the past few weeks trialing countless new formulas […]

The Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is a moisturizer that contains niacinamide, vitamin B3 and hyaluronic acid, which all come together to help strengthen the skin’s barrier, hydrate, help skin cell turnover, firm and correct the look of wrinkles. It can be used daily both as a morning and night moisturizer and is formulated without all of the bad stuff like parabens, phthalates or synthetic dyes.

It’s also fragrance-free, which is ideal for people like Thiessen who have sensitive skin. Providing a pro-tip, Thiessen says she always tests skincare products on a small patch of her skin to see how it reacts before using it all over her face. She did the same with the micro-sculpting cream and was happy to see that not only did it not react, it also helped to lift her skin.

“It was crazy to see no reaction and the fact that it lifted up my neck,” Thiessen said. “I had sensitive skin after having children. So I know it’s hormonal, which is interesting because I never had sensitive skin before having kids.”

Related: Brighten Your Under-Eye Area Like Jennifer Aniston With These Masks If we could snap our fingers and instantly trade our entire beauty routine for Jennifer Aniston’s, we wouldn’t even have to think twice. From her hair products to her makeup to her skincare, we want it all and we want it now. Obviously, this isn’t a realistic scenario. We can, however, build our Aniston-approved routine […]

Thiessen’s love for Olay didn’t just come out of nowhere — in fact, it’s been passed down for generations. “I remember seeing Olay on my grandmother’s counter in her bathroom,” Thiessen said. “So Olay’s been such a staple in my upbringing because of the women in my family.

Keep your skin looking as vibrant and healthy as Thiessen’s with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream. The best part? You can now shop it on Amazon for just $24 now!

See it: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer for $24 (previously $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Olay at Amazon here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us