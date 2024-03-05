Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair thinning is a natural, common part of life. As we age, long luscious locks can lose body and bounce, and that can be exacerbated with consistent hair coloring — something that Kyle Richards is all too familiar with. In a recent Amazon Live, The Real Housewives star shared how a $16 Nexxus Unbreakable Care Root Lift Thickening Spray made her feel confident in her strands again.

“The root spray gives you the feeling of 3,000 more strands,” Richards raved in the video. “So it’s amazing if you want that full-bodied look.” She admits that although she’s been obsessed with the results, she was a little skeptical before trying the affordable spray. “I used to not use that… you know, like any root-lifting spray,” she said. “Now I realize the benefit of really using something like that. It’s a game changer, so now I will never not use that again for when I want a [full] look.”

Get the Nexxus Unbreakable Care Root Lift Thickening Spray for just $16 at Walmart!

While the nourishing spray isn’t something Richards uses on the daily, it can truly create that va-va-voom look when you want a ‘do that’s little fuller — or as the reality star puts it, it’s perfect for achieving a “’90s look.” The reason the spray is able to do this, in addition to repairing hair, is a heavy-hitting mix of biotin, keratin and collagen amino acids, which are considered to be building blocks for hair. When spritzed onto damp hair, these molecules expand each strand, volumizing each individual hair from root to tip.

Beyond Richards, tons of Walmart shoppers have turned to this spray to help them regain confidence and attain salon-worthy results from the comfort of their bathrooms. “I am very picky about hair products because I do suffer from hair breakage due to highlighting my hair,” one reviewer writes. “My hair is very fine and I blow dry and straighten/or curl my hair at least 5 times a week. I have to wash my hair daily which does not help with mitigating damage. This spray has worked so well in my hair. It has helped with breakage and making my hair feel more thick than what it is. A HUGE plus is that it doesn’t leave my hair feeling sticky or weighed down!”

Regardless of whether or not you’re starting to experience thinning hair, it’s an excellent idea to add this to your routine as a preventative treatment. Plus, is there really such a thing as too much volume? We certainly don’t think so!

