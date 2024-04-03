Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Back in the day, red eyes used to represent a fun night out. Now, bloodshot eyes are just a buzzkill! Whether you suffer from seasonal allergies or struggle to get enough sleep, you may find yourself waking up with irritated eyes. If you want to instantly whiten and brighten while combating dryness, then you need to try Lumify Redness Reliever Eyedrops! The no. 1 bestseller in moisturizing eyedrops on Amazon, this product is the best-kept beauty secret of the stars.

“I’ve been using these eyedrops for forever,” Vanessa Hudgens told New York Magazine‘s The Strategist in November. “I have allergies, so my eyes get really red and irritated, and these clear up my eyes better than anything I’ve ever tried. And they’re not bad for your eyes. A lot of eyedrops actually close up the pores in your eyes. Your eyes can’t breathe. This doesn’t do that. I use them every morning and then throughout the day.”

Once you apply the gentle formula, you can watch your eyes change color before your eyes in just seconds! Bye-bye, redness. Hello, radiance! Hudgens isn’t the only celebrity who swears by these magical eyedrops. Keep scrolling to check out the other famous fans.

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder shared her daytime smoky eye routine with Vogue. “Why not use some eye drops? I like to use these Lumify ones,” she said.

J.Lo

“Next thing I do is put in my eye drops,” J.Lo said, applying the Lumify drops in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “And I do that before my serum because I don’t like it to drip down, but I like to have bright eyes. I feel like it’s the first thing everybody sees.”

Brooke Shields

“This is Lumify eye drops,” the actress told Vogue, holding up the bottle with its signature purple cap. “My eyes get really red and they get really puffy.”

Naomi Campbell

The OG supermodel revealed one of the go-to beauty products in her handbag to Vogue India: “Lumify, the best eye drops in the world. Because at work, you never know if you get powder or something in your eye, you need your eyes to white and sparkly for the camera. “So, I always have eye drops.”

Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset alum named these Lumify eye drops as one of her must-have products. “A makeup artist pulled out these eye drops on a shoot, and I was like, ‘Wait, what are these?’” she told New York Magazine. “He was like, ‘Every actress and movie star uses these. They give you really beautiful, white, white, white eyes that are camera-ready.’ That night, I went on Amazon and bought 30 of them,” Quinn said.

Hannah Godwin

According to Glossy, the Bachelor in Paradise alum planned to use “Lumify’s Redness Reliever Eye Drops to look awake and bright” on her wedding day. Fun fact: the Setty founder introduced me to Lumify eye drops after an interview years ago, and I’ve been hooked ever since!

Winnie Harlow

“My makeup artist Vincent put me on to these,” the model told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets video. “They make your eyes really white, but they don’t burn like a lot of eye drops tend to do.”

