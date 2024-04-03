Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A good mascara can be hard to find, especially if your natural lashes are as sparse as some of ours. What good does mascara do if you barely have any lashes to start with? Plenty, if you have the right one. And here’s the tea: you don’t have to spend hundreds on a great mascara to see results, contrary to popular belief. In fact, you barely have to spend the same you’d put down on Starbies for the day.

Related: Lengthen Your Lashes With These 9 Celeb-Favorite Mascaras — Starting at Just $5 Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline! So many celebs swear by drugstore beauty products over high-end holy grails. Stars — they’re just like Us. Below, shop nine mascaras that have received the seal of approval from Hollywood. All available at Amazon starting at just $5! These mascaras will lift and lengthen your lashes without […]

We’ll let you in on a little secret: L’Oreal has been harboring one of the best-kept mascara secrets you’ve ever seen in the form of the L’Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara. It’s just $10 at Amazon (and at most drugstores), and it seriously goes the distance when it comes to making your lashes look like literal extensions.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

This double-sided mascara comes with two ends you need to use to get ridiculously long lashes: primer and the mascara itself. Prep and prime lashes first, which leaves a bit of a white cast at first. But then it’s time to move on to the colored mascara, which comes in black and brown.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Using special polymers that attach to your natural lashes, this mascara creates a “tube” of length that makes it look like your lashes grew overnight. It’s such a potent option that you’ll suddenly go from having light, basically invisible lashes to absolutely gorgeous ones in minutes. In fact, it makes such a change that reviewers say it looks like “fake eyelashes” you might wear over your own.

Related: This Bestselling $9 Mascara Has Unbelievable Lengthening and Thickening Powers Mascara is probably the final step of your makeup routine, but that doesn’t make it any less important! In fact, mascara is arguably one of the most important steps. Darkening and thickening lashes with mascara ties together your look, brightens the whites of your eyes, highlights your natural (and beautiful) eye color and gives you […]

In fact, that’s not far from the truth. But this mascara doesn’t bother sensitive eyes, it’s easy to remove, and it’s super affordable. It has to be tried to be believed, so you owe it to yourself to try it, seriously. Don’t walk, run, to Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more L’Oreal products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!