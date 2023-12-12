Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mascara is probably the final step of your makeup routine, but that doesn’t make it any less important! In fact, mascara is arguably one of the most important steps. Darkening and thickening lashes with mascara ties together your look, brightens the whites of your eyes, highlights your natural (and beautiful) eye color and gives you that “wide awake and ready to go” glow.

But not all mascaras are created equal. If you’ve ever purchased a new mascara only to find clumping, flaking and irritation — welcome to the club. Badly clumped eyelashes can force you to take off your makeup (including that smoky eye you worked so hard on!) and start over. No thanks!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara for just $9 at Target! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

L’Oreal Paris has a bunch of mascaras on the market, but this one is tried and true and has earned thousands of five-star reviews across Target and Amazon alone. The washable carbon black is a crowd favorite — for good reason! It has two times the intensity of a regular black shade.

This volumizing mascara combats clumping with the unique design of the brush, which separates and lifts each lash for that thickening effect. The formula is smudge-resistant (smudge-proof if you opt for the waterproof variation) and goes on smoothly without flaking. It’s bold, it’s dramatic and it’s only $9!

You can control the intensity of your lashes by simply changing how many layers you apply. And an important note: “More layers” doesn’t mean clumping with this mascara! For a natural yet defined look, one layer should do the trick. If you’re going for a more striking appearance, two go on beautifully.

There are 13 different colors of this mascara, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to find your shade. Even if you’re looking for something fun like deep violet, cobalt blue or deep burgundy (which is great for the holidays, by the way), L’Oreal Voluminous has got your back.

It’s probably about time to switch out your mascara anyway. With the single digit price tag, you’ve got nothing to lose with this one!

