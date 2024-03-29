Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s clear up one common misconception: You definitely don’t need to spend a fortune on skincare to get great results. As beauty editors, we test formulas for a living. Some pricey products are worth the investment, but others? Not so much.

If you want to glow up without going broke, then try these 13 beauty products that get our stamp of approval. Bonus: they’re all under $30! From under-eye masks to mascara, these skincare staples, makeup must-haves and haircare holy grails will elevate your beauty routine without breaking the bank.

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Martha Stewart wore this luminizer for her Sports Illustrated Swim shoot! The silky-smooth formula acts as a makeup primer, skin tint and highlighter. We’re obsessed!

Was $17 You Save 18% On Sale: $14 See It!

Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

If you want to smell like a tropical vacation, then try this cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro fragrance. We always get so many compliments when we wear this perfume!

$24.00 See It!

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Want to know the biggest celebrity beauty secret? Lumify Eye Drops. These number one bestselling eye drops immediately remove redness like magic for bright white eyes!

$20.00 See It!

Esarora Ice Roller

Stars like Sydney Sweeney swear by this exact ice roller to de-puff your face. It’s so soothing!

$19.00 See It!

Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks

Go for the gold with these bestselling under-eye masks! Packaged individually, these juicy patches help reduce puffiness and dark circles while hydrating your skin.

Was $25 You Save 12% On Sale: $22 See It!

Wet Brush Shine Enhancer

De-tangle your hair while enhancing shine with this Wet Brush! Our hair has never felt healthier.

Was $16 You Save 56% On Sale: $7 See It!

Weleda Skin Food

Hailey Bieber said she uses this “creamy and rich” moisturizer underneath her makeup. We like using this cream as an overnight mask to combat dryness.

$19.00 See It!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

What do Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer have in common? They all adore the popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. This luscious balm leaves your lips super soft and smooth.

$24.00 See It!

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

The number one bestseller in mascara on Amazon, this drugstore product is just as good as any designer brand. If you want long lashes with staying power, then this affordable mascara will be your new go-to!

Was $13 You Save 31% On Sale: $9 See It!

b.tan Love at First Tan Self-Tanner

A bronze glow without orange undertones? Sign Us up! Another number one bestseller on Amazon, the b.tan Love at First Tan self-tanner features a purple base for natural-looking color.

Was $15 You Save 33% On Sale: $10 See It!