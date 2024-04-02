Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What if you could simplify your skincare routine with one easy step? Now you can, thanks to Ilia Beauty’s latest launch: the Skin Rewind Complexion Stick. A mix of foundation and concealer, this anti-aging stick provides buildable coverage on the go. And it’s already earned the celebrity stamp of approval from Mandy Moore!

Related: Jennifer Garner Loves This Multitasking SPF Serum There’s no denying that sun protection has come a long way. Thick, chalky lotions that left behind awful smells and heavyweight oils that essentially baked the skin have been replaced with high-powered sunblockers. Suncare has evolved so much, there are now beauty products like foundations and moisturizers enriched with SPF benefits. Longtime Neutrogena brand ambassador […]

Last month, This Is Us actress took to Instagram stories to gush about this new product. “Very into this new @iliabeauty complexion stick,” she wrote. Moore is not the only fan of this award-winning clean beauty brand — other stars who have rocked Ilia’s Complexion Stick during awards season include Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Greta Lee and Lily Gladstone.

Keep scrolling to shop this tinted skincare stick from Amazon!

Get the Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Don’t let your foundation drag your down! Instead, use this lightweight Skin Rewind Complexion Stick that smooths texture, reduces wrinkles and softens skin. It’s the fountain of youth in a bottle. This weightless formula will leave your skin looking youthful and lifted, like you’ve gone back in time.

Related: Lindsay Lohan Uses These Cucumber Patches to Keep Her Eyes 'Looking Fresh' After years of keeping a relatively low profile, Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever. The actress has been busy filming a few Netflix movies — including Irish Wish, which just premiered — and she recently stepped into the new role of being a mom. Needless to say, she’s been booked and busy balancing […]

According to a clinical study, 97% of participants said this complexion stick blurred their pores and imperfections, while 93% said that it feels like a second skin! Packed with skincare benefits, this innovative formula melts in and maintains staying power for up to 12 hours! The ceramide-peptide complex and butterfly lavender extract minimizes fine lines, while kelp and squalane improve elasticity for firm, bouncy skin.

Get the Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Ilia Beauty Complexion Stick delivers a natural-matte finish with medium coverage, ideal for day or night. While this product just dropped, it’s already a hit with shoppers! One reviewer raved, “It’s your perfect shade, it adds just the right amount of coverage, it looks great on your skin all day and feels hydrating without being shiny.” Another customer commented, “I love the ease of use and coverage from this stick.”

Choose from 39 different shades to find the perfect skin tone for you! Complexion perfection. Conceal, cover and contour with this Ilia Complexion Stick!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See It! Get the Ilia Skin Rewind Complexion Stick for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 12 Best Face Sunscreens That Won’t Leave a White Cast Spring has sprung! Even though it’s important to wear SPF year-round, the sun is especially strong in warmer weather. So, that means you have to make sure to lather on the face sunscreen! But we get it — a lot of products leave a white cast or greasy residue on our skin. No, thank you! […]