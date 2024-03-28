Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After years of keeping a relatively low profile, Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever. The actress has been busy filming a few Netflix movies — including Irish Wish, which just premiered — and she recently stepped into the new role of being a mom. Needless to say, she’s been booked and busy balancing all areas of her life, yet she manages to do so with grace (and look great while doing it!).

On the days that she’s unable to get a full night’s rest — which happens to be more often than not — Lohan told the New York Post that she relies on the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches to quickly fake beauty sleep. “I wear these in the mornings to help me wake up. They keep my eyes looking fresh,” she said.

You’ve probably seen people wearing cucumber slices on their eyes at the spa. Turns out, cucumber extract holds a variety of skin benefits, which is why Peter Thomas Roth created these eye patches. (They also happen to be more sanitary than slapping a fridge cucumber on your eyes). The vegetable is known for its ability to hold water, and in these eye gels, cucumber extract works to naturally detoxify, hydrate and de-puff the delicate skin around the eyes.

Along with cucumber extract, these eye patches are jam-packed with a number of natural ingredients, including allantoin, aloe and chamomile to soothe and minimize redness; niacinamide to even out skin tone; caffeine and arnica to diminish dark circles; and hyaluronic acid to plump the skin.

With the potent mix of botanical powerhouses, these gels create a near-immediate difference. After just 15 minutes of wear, your under eyes may appear brighter and smoother, and overall you’ll look more awake. They’re almost like a cup of coffee for your skin!

Lohan isn’t the only fan though. Over 700 Amazon shoppers have given these patches their five-star seal of approval. “These are worth every dollar,” one reviewer raves. “I love to put them on in the morning when I am dragging a little bit. They instantly de puff, brighten and are so cooling and relaxing. Plus, they make my skin look bright and clear when I take them off and they are the perfect first step in my get ready process. I put them on for 30 minutes, but sometimes if I have more time I’ll leave them on as long as possible.”

Whether your schedule has you pulled in multiple directions like Lohan or you just haven’t been getting adequate sleep, these eye gels can make a world of a difference so you can put your best face forward every day. So go on and treat yourself. Look at it this way: Wearing them each morning can create a a zen, spa-like experience from the comfort of your home — and we could all use a few moments of peace.

