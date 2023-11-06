Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Kyle Richards continues to be our source of inspiration for, well, basically everything! We’re always keeping an eye out for her beauty and home faves, and if we could trade closets with her at any moment, we wouldn’t even have to think about it. Her fashion sense is simply chef’s kiss!
Now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back for season 13, our Richards Radar is at full attention. Our latest obsession? The orange top she wore in her confessional cams. It’s sold out — but we found the perfect alternative!
Get the xxxHolic Mock-Neck Cutout Bodysuit for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.
Richards is wearing the Gauge81 Denia Top on TV in bright orange. A beautiful piece! But it’s simply not available anymore. If you love the bold look, however, you’ll want to check out this xxxHolic bodysuit from Amazon. Its design is very similar — from the chest cutout to the long sleeves — it can be styled in the same ways!
This bodysuit is stretchy and comfortable, adding on a mock neckline and cheeky (but not thong!) bottom coverage. It can be styled more casually, perhaps with baggy, light-wash jeans and sneakers, or for a night out, maybe with a leather mini skirt and tall boots!
Want to check out some other similar options before making your purchase? Shop our other finds below, from Amazon and beyond!
- Prettygarden Rib-Knit Cutout Top — was $51, now $42 at Amazon!
- Herlollychips Cutout Top — $24 at Amazon!
- Orange Tie Back Long Sleeve Knit Crop Top — was $38, now $19 at PrettyLittleThing!
- Shein Bae Turtleneck Cutout Eyelet Detail Sweater — was $19, now $12 at Shein!
- Shein Cutout Front Long Sleeve Top — $26 at Amazon!
- Cicy Bell Ribbed Cutout Bodysuit — $27 at Amazon!
- Isabel Marant Etoile Mayers Sweater — $590 at Revolve!
Explore more Amazon Fashion finds here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!
