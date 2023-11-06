Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kyle Richards continues to be our source of inspiration for, well, basically everything! We’re always keeping an eye out for her beauty and home faves, and if we could trade closets with her at any moment, we wouldn’t even have to think about it. Her fashion sense is simply chef’s kiss!

Now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back for season 13, our Richards Radar is at full attention. Our latest obsession? The orange top she wore in her confessional cams. It’s sold out — but we found the perfect alternative!

Get the xxxHolic Mock-Neck Cutout Bodysuit for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Kyle Richards Says These Hydro Flasks ‘Keep Your Water Cold All Day' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Just like wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated is not just a summer fling for Us. We’re bringing our love affair with hydration right into fall! Drinking water helps improve your physical and mental performance, keeping your mind and body […]

Richards is wearing the Gauge81 Denia Top on TV in bright orange. A beautiful piece! But it’s simply not available anymore. If you love the bold look, however, you’ll want to check out this xxxHolic bodysuit from Amazon. Its design is very similar — from the chest cutout to the long sleeves — it can be styled in the same ways!

This bodysuit is stretchy and comfortable, adding on a mock neckline and cheeky (but not thong!) bottom coverage. It can be styled more casually, perhaps with baggy, light-wash jeans and sneakers, or for a night out, maybe with a leather mini skirt and tall boots!

Get the xxxHolic Mock-Neck Cutout Bodysuit for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Kyle Richards Recommends This Facial Kit From Her Celebrity ‘Face Guru’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have had a front-row seat to Hollywood beauty treatments over the years. From gold face masks to Sutton Stracke’s “anti-anxiety roller,” these products and procedures are always top-tier. Only the […]

Want to check out some other similar options before making your purchase? Shop our other finds below, from Amazon and beyond!

Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion finds here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Get Jennifer Lopez’s Pumpkin Patch Style With These $14 Earrings Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Any time we’re in need of any kind of inspiration, we know we can turn to Jennifer Lopez. Fashion, makeup, hair, health — even the smallest details will benefit from that J. Lo touch. A pair of earrings […]

Related: Hailey Bieber Called This $9 Travel Lint Roller an ‘Essential’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve all been there. We get dressed, think we look cute… and then we step out into the sunshine. Lint everywhere! Our entire outfit is covered. Owners of shedding pets truly know this feeling all too well. You […]

Related: Channel Jennifer Garner’s Mixed-Media Style With This No. 1 New Release Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re all looking at outerwear right now. Fall jackets, winter coats — the colder it gets, the more hangers we free up for layers. Plus, there are so many different styles to buy! Trench coats, peacoats and now […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!