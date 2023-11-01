Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Any time we’re in need of any kind of inspiration, we know we can turn to Jennifer Lopez. Fashion, makeup, hair, health — even the smallest details will benefit from that J. Lo touch.
A pair of earrings may be small, but as the Husters actress has proven, they can make a mighty difference in your look. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for similar pairs to the hoops she loves to wear!
Get the Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Lightweight Chunky Hoop Earrings (30MM) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
Lopez wore a pair of chunky Jennifer Fisher hoops to a pumpkin patch for some family time in October. These hoops were thick, but had a small diameter overall. Jennifer Fisher earrings are popular among celebs, but they’re definitely on the more expensive side. That’s why we love Pavoi!
These number one bestselling Pavoi hoops look just like the pair J. Lo wore to Tina’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks. They come in four sizes too: 20mm, 30mm, 40mm and 50mm. We’re linking you to the 30mm, but the choice is yours! You can also choose among shades of gold, silver and rose gold.
You can also upgrade if you’d like, choosing an 18K gold vermeil pair over a 14K gold-plated pair for a little extra money. Both are high in quality and beauty!
We totally recommend grabbing a pair of these earrings for yourself, but while you’re at it, it’s a great time to start thinking about holiday shopping as well. There are even dual-tone two-packs available, which are great if you’re not sure if your recipient prefers silver or gold.
These earrings have a timeless design that will look great no matter the year, the season or the outfit. Wear them with jeans and a light jacket like Lopez or pair them with a velvet dress and stilettos. Up to you!
