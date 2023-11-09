9 Friendship Bracelets to Gift Your Besties This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that spooky season is in our rearview, it’s time to gear up for the holidays. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are all celebratory holidays when gift-giving comes in handy. What better way to treat your loved ones this holiday season than with friendship bracelets?

ICYMI: friendship bracelets are all the rage right now. The childhood trend is back! Taylor Swift fans had a blast creating viral friendship bracelets before attending the singer’s Eras tour over the summer. The Midnights chanteuse has even sported the trendy accessory during Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. The tight end even accepted a bracelet from a Swiftie! But Swift and Kelce aren’t the only notable names rocking friendship bracelets lately. Meghan Markle has been photographed wearing more modern, refined takes on the nostalgic trend.

If you want to jump on the viral jewelry trend this holiday season, Nordstrom has a slew of friendship bracelets from popular brands like Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and more. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

BaubleBar Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Put your love for your pal on full display with this personalized bracelet. You customize this woven rainbow-hued arm candy with a friend’s name, initials or favorite phrase up to nine letters long.

$38.00 See it!

Kendra Scott Ott Friendship Bracelet

If you’re looking for a more sophisticated take on the trend, snag Kendra Scott’s Ott Friendship Bracelet. Available in silver and gold, this sparkly bracelet features an adjustable clasp which makes it more comfortable.

$70.00 See it!

Monica Vinader Engravable Mini Linear Friendship Bracelet

Get ready to layer with this vibrant bracelet. The rich red woven cord features a slender bar crafted from recycled 18-karat gold!

$135.00 See it!

Capelli New York Assorted 6-Pack

It doesn’t get more nostalgic than this six-pack set. This bracelet features glossy gold beads and enamel charms that are perfect for up to six BFFs.

$12.00 See it!

BaubleBar Pisa Custom Cutout Stretch Bracelet

Include fun symbols like hearts and stars and a personalized message up to 9 letters long with this glistening gold bracelet.

$40.00 See it!

Capelli New York Assorted Set of 6 Friendship Bracelets and Rings

Ensure your best friend’s arm party shines brighter, courtesy of this bracelet and ring set. Classic emojis paired with celestial motifs make these bracelets a one-of-a-kind gift!

$12.00 See it!

BaubleBar Retro Customer Slider Bracelet

Bling, bling! Your bestie will be thrilled to rock this dazzling bracelet with iced-out charms.

$58.00 See it!

Monica Vinader Mini Havana Friendship Chain Bracelet

This slender bracelet is perfect for friends who like to keep things simple. This slider accessory features a reflective metal bar which can be engraved at select Nordstrom locations.

$195.00 See it!

See more holiday gifting inspiration from Nordstrom here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 29 Best Stocking Stuffer Gifts for Anyone on Your Holiday Shopping List As the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey famously said, “It’s tiiime!” The holidays are finally here. Put away your pumpkins — it’s time to deck the halls, trim the tree and get the gifts! If you ask Us, it’s never too early to start holiday shopping. And if you’re already thinking about stocking stuffers, then we’ve […]

Related: 21 Memorable Holiday Gifts for Grandparents Looking for holiday gifts for a grandparent? It may feel like more of a challenge than shopping for your BFF or significant other. Grandparents have already received all of the classic, traditional holiday gifts before — but they might not want anything terribly modern either. We’re here to help! Whether you need a gift for […]

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes! Some white elephant parties steer […]