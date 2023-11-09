9 Friendship Bracelets to Gift Your Besties This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Now that spooky season is in our rearview, it’s time to gear up for the holidays. Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are all celebratory holidays when gift-giving comes in handy. What better way to treat your loved ones this holiday season than with friendship bracelets?
ICYMI: friendship bracelets are all the rage right now. The childhood trend is back! Taylor Swift fans had a blast creating viral friendship bracelets before attending the singer’s Eras tour over the summer. The Midnights chanteuse has even sported the trendy accessory during Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce. The tight end even accepted a bracelet from a Swiftie! But Swift and Kelce aren’t the only notable names rocking friendship bracelets lately. Meghan Markle has been photographed wearing more modern, refined takes on the nostalgic trend.
If you want to jump on the viral jewelry trend this holiday season, Nordstrom has a slew of friendship bracelets from popular brands like Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and more. Scroll ahead for our top picks!
BaubleBar Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet
Put your love for your pal on full display with this personalized bracelet. You customize this woven rainbow-hued arm candy with a friend’s name, initials or favorite phrase up to nine letters long.
Kendra Scott Ott Friendship Bracelet
If you’re looking for a more sophisticated take on the trend, snag Kendra Scott’s Ott Friendship Bracelet. Available in silver and gold, this sparkly bracelet features an adjustable clasp which makes it more comfortable.
Monica Vinader Engravable Mini Linear Friendship Bracelet
Get ready to layer with this vibrant bracelet. The rich red woven cord features a slender bar crafted from recycled 18-karat gold!
Capelli New York Assorted 6-Pack
It doesn’t get more nostalgic than this six-pack set. This bracelet features glossy gold beads and enamel charms that are perfect for up to six BFFs.
BaubleBar Pisa Custom Cutout Stretch Bracelet
Include fun symbols like hearts and stars and a personalized message up to 9 letters long with this glistening gold bracelet.
Capelli New York Assorted Set of 6 Friendship Bracelets and Rings
Ensure your best friend’s arm party shines brighter, courtesy of this bracelet and ring set. Classic emojis paired with celestial motifs make these bracelets a one-of-a-kind gift!
BaubleBar Retro Customer Slider Bracelet
Bling, bling! Your bestie will be thrilled to rock this dazzling bracelet with iced-out charms.
Monica Vinader Mini Havana Friendship Chain Bracelet
This slender bracelet is perfect for friends who like to keep things simple. This slider accessory features a reflective metal bar which can be engraved at select Nordstrom locations.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!