Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Makes the Sweetest Holiday Gift

Some days, we wish we could go back in time to the glory days of youth. Don’t you miss slumber parties, sleepaway camp and school spirit? As Kacey Musgraves sings, “Me and all of my best friends, we were always together. I remember talking on the phone all night, didn’t know it was a simple time.” Those simple times were simply the best. Now we’re nostalgic for friendship bracelets! We always used to bead and braid during play dates with pals. But just because we’re grown up doesn’t mean we have to give up our favorite jewelry from our past.

Meghan Markle has been spotted on numerous occasions sporting a more modern and mature version of a classic friendship bracelet. And like most of the advocate’s wardrobe, it’s so stylish that we had to track it down immediately. While giving a virtual commencement speech to the graduating class of her former high school last year, Markle wore this Monica Vinader gold bracelet. She also displayed the pretty piece during a virtual summit with Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of the 19th* — some have speculated that the jewelry represents unity and solidarity. Now you can emulate Markle with the exact same bracelet from Nordstrom!

Get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet for just $150 at Nordstrom!

The Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet makes the perfect holiday gift for a loved one. Inspired by traditional friendship bracelets, this braided bangle features a simple bead with a radiant diamond. Our childhood friendship bracelets were definitely not this fancy! The adjustable side closure allows flexibility for a customized fit. And the gorgeous bands come in four different color combos — Gold/Metallica, Gold/Coral, Rose Gold/Coral and Silver/Metallica. So simple yet so chic.

The beauty of this diamond friendship bracelet is that it’s a lovely everyday piece that also feels luxurious. Dress up a daytime outfit or accessorize an evening ensemble with this dainty jewelry. And in friendship bracelet fashion, it would also look amazing paired with other stacked bangles. This holiday season, give the gift of forever friendship with the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet. Let your wrists sparkle like Markle!

