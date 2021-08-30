Recreate Bella Hadid’s Bracelet Stack With These Multicolored Sets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember being a kid and getting so excited for crafting activities? Maybe you did them at summer camp, in your elementary school’s art class or at a friend’s house with a creative parent. You’d always get to go home with colorful, pretty new creations — often beaded jewelry!

Colorful, beaded jewelry isn’t just for kids though. In fact, it’s so chic right now that it’s actually supermodel-approved. Bella Hadid proved it just the other day, posting a photo of her wrist on Instagram stacked up with multicolored, beaded bracelets of her own. She was flying high, literally on a plane, but we were flying high with excitement — knowing we had to find some beaded jewelry of our own ASAP!

Get the Subiceto 6-Set Bohemian Stackable Bead Bracelets for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

This set is so awesome because you get so many bracelets out of it. There are six pre-stacked sets, but you don’t have to stick to the default combos. None of the bracelets are attached, so you can mix and match to combine different colors and styles, take some away for a smaller stack, add more for a longer stack, etc.

You’ll find stone beads, seed beads, rhinestones, rope and metallic accents in these sets of stretchy bracelets, so you can seriously have some fun while building your personalized stacks. Looking for a glam, night-out look? Combine all of the golden bracelets and rhinestones for some flashy shine. Want a beachy, relaxed vibe? Try combining some green, blue and white bracelets. Looking for more of a sunset pop? Try layering with yellow, pink and purple bracelets!

While we love these bracelets for you, we have to say, they make great gifts as well. One purchase gets you all six sets, so you can split them up among friends too. Voila! Super stylish friendship bracelets. Grab some for the upcoming holidays or a birthday. They might be good to keep on hand too in case someone buys you a gift that you weren’t expecting. Of course you were prepared with a gift specifically for them too! And no one would doubt it with a cute gift like this!

Grabbing this amount of bracelets for under $20 and being able to channel a supermodel’s accessories is such a notable shopping win. We can’t wait to get stacking!

