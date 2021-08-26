Love Kristin Cavallari’s $365 Dress? Nab a Similar 1 for Just $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping brings us so much joy, but we guess it can technically also be seen as our vice. At least, that’s how our wallet sometimes views it. There are times when we know we shouldn’t splurge, but we just can’t help ourselves. If we can’t get a piece out of our head, the only solution is to put it on our body!

That can stop being a solution rather quickly though. Our closet only has so much space compared to an A-lister’s, and our budget is most definitely more limited. We don’t have to give up on our dream pieces though! We just have to find adjacent styles that are much, much lower in price. It’s not always easy, but in the case of Kristin Cavallari’s $365 St. Roche dress, we’ve found success on Amazon!

Get the Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Bateau-Neck T-Shirt Dress for just $19 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently posted a morning mirror selfie in her famous closet, wearing a dark green mini dress with a tan belt and tan booties. We loved the dress, but not so much the price. That’s why we went looking for something similar. The dress we found costs 95% less than Cavallari’s dress, coming in at under $20. Now that we can make room for in the closet!

This Daily Ritual dress is made of a smooth jersey fabric that drapes beautifully and has a body-skimming fit. Like KC’s, it comes in a deep green and has short sleeves, and it’s totally super comfy. This isn’t the type of dress you rip off as soon as you get home at the end of the day. It’s comfy enough for lounging too and catching up on TV!

Get the Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Bateau-Neck T-Shirt Dress for just $19 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress, which is also available in four other colors right now, is most definitely versatile when it comes to styling. An Amazon Personal Shopper suggests wearing it with an oversized jacket and your favorite heels, but the next day you could switch things up and wear it with a kimono cardi and sandals. Or how about a cropped moto jacket and booties?

The outfit options go on and on, but sadly sizes may sell out, so grab yours quickly!

Get the Daily Ritual Jersey Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Bateau-Neck T-Shirt Dress for just $19 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Daily Ritual here and check out more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!