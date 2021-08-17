Sweater Bralettes Exist — Get the Scoop on Your New Fashion Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve pretty much ditched most of our underwire bras and replaced them with comfier bralettes! Wearing bralettes is especially exciting in the summertime, as some of them can function as tops — which is ideal for hot and humid days.

But here’s the thing: We refuse to stop wearing bralettes once the weather cools down in the fall. There are a ton of ways to style them, but we want to snag bralettes that feel cozier and offer more coverage. This one that we found from The Drop is actually made from a sweater-like material that shoppers say is super comfortable, and it’s bound to be a year-round style staple!

Get The Drop Women’s Greta Fitted Square Neck Halter Sweater Bralette for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is categorized as a sweater bralette, and it may be the first time we’ve heard that phrase. The description totally fits the bill! Shoppers are thrilled with how comfortable the knit material is, and appreciate that it’s thicker than a typical tank top. There’s also plenty of stretch to this bralette, which creates a nice fitted look.

One of our favorite features on this bralette is the cut. It’s long enough to wear as a crop top and the square neckline is seriously chic! You can team it with so many different high-waisted styles, including maxi skirts, jeans, pants and even sweatpants. Hello, aspiring influencer vibes!

Even though this is a halter bralette with a backless design, you can always layer a jacket on top once the autumn chill rolls through. It’s currently available in five beautiful shades — and we seriously want them all! Numerous reviewers claim that they have purchased more than one hue, and we think we just might follow suit. Have we finally found the dreamiest bra top of all time?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.