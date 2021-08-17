There Are So Many Fun Ways to Style This Pleated Skirt

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we’re feeling feminine and fabulous, we love wearing skirts! If you’re also in the mood to get dolled up but don’t want to wear a dress, a skirt is always the way to go. Sure, you could opt for a short mini skirt if that’s your vibe, but there’s something about a more substantial garment that seems fresh but formal.

Longer skirts, just like this one from Kate Kasin, are what to reach for when you want to exude effortless confidence! Even though it’s fairly dressy, you can style it in so many ways to change up the aesthetic. Need some inspo? Keep reading for the scoop!

Get the Kate Kasin Women’s High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This skirt is super flowy and has stunning pleats that give it a ton of volume. It’s made from a slinky material that’s bound to look glamorous in pictures! Tons of shoppers shared their own snapshots in the skirt, and we’ve been impressed with each and every one.

This is a high-waisted skirt that you can team with pretty much any type of top. If you want a more casual look, wear it with a plain cropped T-shirt — and if you’re going out for a dinner date, try wearing it with a tight crop top. You can also channel an edgier approach by pairing this skirt with a band tee or another type of graphic top and some ankle booties. Major!

It’s no surprise to learn that this skirt has become a staple for so many shoppers! Its versatility and overall design have shot it up to bestseller status on Amazon. There are tons of different color options for you to choose from, so there’s practically a guarantee that you’ll find one that suits your style. Is this the perfect fall piece? There’s only one way to find out!

