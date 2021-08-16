21 Stylish Fall Pieces That Can Make You Feel Both Cool and Cozy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we transition from one season to the next, the weather can be pretty unpredictable. We need to be mindful about what we’re wearing in order to feel comfortable at all times. Temperatures can rise and fall at the drop of a hat, so pieces that can keep Us cozy and cool at the same time are in order!

While this may seem difficult to find, we selected a slew of fall pieces that can make it happen — ranging from cute dresses to comfy sweaters. Keep reading to check out all of our top picks!

21 Stylish Fall Pieces That Are Both Cool and Cozy

Dresses and Jumpsuits

1. This denim dress from Zilcremo has a shirtdress aesthetic that you can wear on its own or with leggings if you need extra warmth. There are tons of colors up for grabs — we love variety!

2. The chiffon material that this Dokotoo dress is made from is incredibly light and airy. But the dress also has long sleeves, which is ideal for cooler nights!

3. Sweater dresses like this one from Miessial get Us beyond excited for the fall! Shoppers say they love the cozy feeling that wearing this dress provides.

4. You’re going to instantly fall for the floral embroidery on this Milumia mini dress! It’s such a sleek look to wear for a fancy dinner.

5. Another sweater dress that we’re totally obsessing over is this ZESICA number! It comes with a matching knit belt that creates a flattering silhouette.

6. Shoppers are completely in love with this Relipop romper! Even though it looks like a dress you may only wear in the summer, you can team it with tights when temperatures drop.

7. This Romwe jumpsuit is chic, sophisticated and seriously classy. We’re obsessed with the structured sweetheart neckline!

8. We also needed to include this Romwe off-the-shoulder dress. The long billowy sleeves are too gorgeous!

9. Thousands of shoppers say this casual jumpsuit from YESNO is one of the most comfortable garments that they own! You can layer it with long-sleeve tops or baby tees depending on the weather.

Tops and Blouses

10. We adore the clean and simple look of this knit top from The Drop! Its preppy polo look is trendy and timeless.

11. Shoppers say that this Allegra K blouse is an epic addition to their closets. It’s suitable for the office or even a night out on the town!

12. We love wearing flannel shirts in the fall! This one from Omoone is special because it’s extra long, so you’re scoring a unique look.

13. Everyone should own at least a few button-down shirts like this one from Goodthreads. They’re incredibly versatile!

14. Another great button-down is this corduroy option from Astylish! It boasts an awesome oversized fit that you can throw on with practically anything.

15. This crop top from The Drop has a smocked bodice and beautiful puffy sleeves. It’s definitely one of our favorite picks for fall!

Sweaters

16. This Auriviz sweater vest looks truly vintage and retro. The houndstooth pattern is perfectly preppy!

17. The stitching on this Free People sweater is a bit more open and loose, which upgrades its breathability. It’s made for the start of fall!

18. When you need to wear a light sweater, throw on this Star Vixen open front cardigan. Shoppers say it feels fabulous!

19. Off-the-shoulder styles are always on our radar, and we can’t stop thinking about this Romwe sweater. The criss-cross design is effortlessly cool and flattering!

20. We’ve never seen a sweater quite like this one from The Drop. The buckle straps and slouchy fit are the most original combo!

21. Balloon sleeves are trending, and this Miessial sweater nails the vibe. The available color selection is also amazing!

