Scared of Bodycon? The Ruching on This Dress Makes Shoppers Feel Confident

No matter what your body type is, it takes a lot of confidence to wear a bodycon dress. Thanks to the skintight fit, you’re pretty much baring it all. Whenever we see someone rocking a bodycon style and looking fabulous in the process, we’re always somewhat envious. We want to do the same thing!

But what’s stopping Us from getting into the look? Maybe we just haven’t found the right bodycon beauty. Naturally, we’ve searched far and wide to discover a dress that we think will look flattering on everyone — and we may have just stumbled upon the one!

Get the Missufe Women’s Sleeveless Tank Ruched Knee Length Bodycon Dress for prices starting at just $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The key detail that sets this bodycon dress from Missufe apart from the pack is the ruching. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen ruching on bodycon dresses, but the way it’s executed here is seriously amazing!

Rather than having ruching throughout the dress from top to bottom, it’s featured just from the waist down to the hips. Given that this is an area many of Us occasionally feel self-conscious about, it’s a thoughtful addition. The ruching effect can help conceal the lower belly and smooth out your figure, and shoppers are absolutely loving how they feel when they slip this frock on!

Besides the ruching, the rest of the design is simple and sleek. It’s a tank midi dress that extends to the knees — depending on how tall you are, of course. Another fun fact? Numerous reviewers have worn this dress for maternity shoots! The extra material from the ruching is ideal for showing off a baby bump, and you can still throw this dress on post-birth. Well, we’re sold — thanks to this amazing dress, our bodycon fears have swiftly come to a halt. Add. To. Cart!

