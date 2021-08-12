This Belted Jacket Is No. 1 on Our Fall Shopping List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s almost that time to start swapping over our wardrobes into fall mode. But there’s a good chance that since last fall, some of your fall clothes have been donated — or maybe you just don’t like them as much as you did in years past and it’s time to retire them. Whatever the reason, the most important part is that it’s time to shop for something new!

The most important closet addition for fall is outerwear. You’re going to need some jackets to keep you feeling warm and comfy when you’re outside strolling through farmers’ markets, pumpkin patches and corn mazes. You’ll want them to be chic too, for obvious reasons. This fall, you’ll be collecting compliments like Halloween candy in this jacket from The Drop!

Get The Drop @spreadfashion Classic Belted Jacket for just $70 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Amazon-exclusive jacket was designed in collaboration with fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer Ellenor Kim, and we’re so happy it earned a more permanent spot on the site, unlike other The Drop pieces which are available for 30 hours only. This piece was just too good!

This jacket has a loose fit, but there’s a self-tie belt around the waist you can always use to close it up and cinch your figure. The shell of the jacket is made of soft woven fabric with a heather texture, and accent-wise, you’ll find notched lapels, patch pockets and a pleat in back. We’re also obsessed with the sleeves that are purposely oversized so you can roll them up for a wide cuff look!

This jacket hits around mid-thigh and is heavy enough to take on fall breezes, but it’s not so heavy that you’ll be left sweating with no comfortable middle ground. It comes in two neutral colors: a light grey and a a light beige, both of which can be worn with pretty much everything, whether you’re going for blue jeans and a white tee, a little black dress or a polka dot cami and hot pink satin skirt.

We know this jacket is a top priority on our fall fashion shopping list, able to transform almost any look into an autumnal masterpiece. Make sure you grab your favorite color in time for that first hint of crisp, cool weather!

