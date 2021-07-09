17 Colorful Pairs of Pants to Try Instead of Blue Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll always love our classic blue jeans, but sometimes we like to change things up. Instead of collecting all differently colored shirts to wear with our blue jeans, we can swap out our blue jeans instead for something more colorful. Instant fashion statement!

When you start to explore the colors of the rainbow, your pants collection can become instantly elevated. Whether you’re going for a pair of jeans, trousers, sweats or even palazzo pants, there are so many great options out there, and we’ve picked out our 17 favorites!

Orange Pants

1. Orange is such an underrated color that is sure to earn you style points. Just look at these paper bag Langwyqu pants from Amazon!

2. These linen-blend Hongsui wide leg pants are such a fabulous item for looking chic in the summer!

3. Looking to keep things ultra-comfy but still earn some compliments? Try these DIBAOLONG capris!

4. These tangerine Krazy Larry pull-on pants are professional and sleek but won’t dull your shine!

Red Pants

5. These cinnamon-red Kut From the Kloth pants from Nordstrom have cropped legs and roomy pockets!

6. For more of that classic fire engine red, check out these comfy, stretchy Hybrid & Company pants!

7. Into the utility trend? You’ll love the Red Bloom version of these BP. + WILDFANG pants at Nordstrom!

8. These gorgeous chiffon Vien Tran palazzo pants are so flowy that they actually look like a skirt!

Blue Pants

9. Switching from blue jeans to blue pants is a smooth transition, especially when you have a pair like these tie-waist LKOUS pants!

10. Want something darker? Pick up the Navy Peacoat version of these Caslon pants, only at Nordstrom!

11. How about more of a baby blue? These stretchy, ribbed WAYF flare pants are mega-cute for lounging and beyond!

Pink Pants

12. Pink leggings that look like jeans? Yeah, we definitely need a pair of these Leggings Depot bottoms!

13. These NYDJ jeans from Nordstrom are real jeans, but with their four-way stretch, they definitely don’t feel like it!

14. Another Nordstrom find! We’re totally obsessed with the ’70s vibes of these striped pink BB Dakota by Steve Madden cropped pants!

Yellow Pants

15. Never underestimate the power of a mustard yellow, especially in the form of these Cemi Ceri pants!

16. Alternatively, you can try a lighter shade like these chartreuse NYDJ jogger jeans from Nordstrom!

17. How about going full ’90s with these yellow plaid DIDK pants?

