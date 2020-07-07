These Zara-Style Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Feel Just Like Silk

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We are ready to give our current summer fashion a bit of an upgrade! After being cooped up at home in loungewear for months, getting dressed up is at the top of the agenda. But what are we looking for exactly? We want stylish items that are comfortable, of course — but affordable too.

Luckily, we made yet another amazing fashion discovery with these trending palazzo-style pants from Made by Johnny. They look like they could have come off the full-price racks at Zara, but they are so much less expensive!

Get the Made By Johnny Women’s Premium Pleated Maxi Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



Honestly, these pants are incredible. The pleated wide-leg style gives them a beautiful silhouette, and also contributes to their massive comfort level. Hundreds of shoppers are obsessed with the look and feel of these pants. They are made from a silky material that’s incredibly easy to wear, and reviewers say that they are instant compliment-magnets, which is always nice.

These pants have a high-waist design that’s perfect for pairing with crop tops. You can rock them with cutoff tees or fancier tops if you’re going for a more elegant look. The possibilities are endless, but these are the dreamiest pants for brunch, dinner or the beach. There are so many different colors to choose from, plus a few patterned versions. We especially love the striped pants — they are beyond chic!

These pants have a simple elastic waistband and they are made in a slip-on style. There are numerous size options to choose from: there’s a Small-Medium size, a Large-x-Large, a one-size-fits-most option and a plus-size pick. There’s a handy size chart in the product description so you can select your optimal fit. If you’re already swooning over all of the outfits you can create with these pants, pick up a pair ASAP!

