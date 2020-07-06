Meet the Simple Sundress That Can Instantly Upgrade Your Mood

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too late to add extra pieces to your summer wardrobe. We’re always excited about fresh fashion — and our closets feel the same way! Right now, we’re rocking flowy, fabulous dresses since the weather is finally bright and sunny.

In fact, we just spotted a piece on Amazon that is an absolute must-have. It’s a simple swing dress that’s endlessly versatile, and so many shoppers are saying that they are completely obsessed with it.

Get the AUSELILY Women’s Sleeveless Pockets Casual Swing T-Shirt Dresses for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is designed in a sleeveless A-line style that fits on the loose side. It’s made from a super soft rayon-blend material that’s endlessly comfortable. Best of all, this dress has pockets! We don’t know about you, but dresses with pockets are some of our favorite garments ever — and this one seamlessly includes them.

You can pick this dress up in a ton of different colors and prints. There’s a number of fabulous floral patterns and some unique geometric prints too. If you want to keep it classic, then the solid colors are your best bet. Shoppers are saying that you seriously can’t go wrong with this dress. They are styling it for a variety of occasions, and we’re so impressed! For starters, you can add a belt to the waist if you want it to have more shape. It’s a breeze to dress it up or down depending on the accessories that you team with it!

As we mentioned, versatility is the name of the game here. It’s just as easy to wear this dress with sneakers as it is as a pair of upscale sandals. The hem hits just above the knee, which fits with the loose silhouette. If you’re worried about concealing the tummy area, then this dress has you covered. This is one of those rare finds that complements nearly every shopper who wears it, which is why it’s bound to be a new summer staple.

