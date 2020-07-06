These Tummy Control Yoga Shorts Have Seriously Deep Pockets and Won’t Chafe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s hard to get yoga shorts right. The waistband needs to be on point, the length needs to be perfectly measured, the material needs to be suitable for both lounge sessions and workout sessions, the look needs to be cute — we’re pretty much just scratching the surface here.

Again, it’s hard to get yoga shorts right — but it’s not impossible. Some brands out there really do cover all assets and facets with finesse. Some of them are even available right from Amazon. These yoga shorts, especially, are catching shoppers’ eyes, scoring great ratings and proving all doubters wrong!

Get the ChinFun High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Shorts With Side Pockets starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

These yoga shorts are made with a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, the four-way stretch design and gusseted crotch made to move with you. Shoppers will be happy to know that these shorts also seem to have passed the squat test, being officially marked as non-see-through by many of their fans!

These shorts are designed to contour to the shape of your body, giving you comfort, support and a streamlined look without squeezing on your skin. They’re a must for anyone worried about chafing too, boasting both flat seams and a longer inseam to protect your thighs without looking like they’re on the verge of a capri silhouette!

Two of our absolute favorite features of these shorts? First, the high-rise, wide waistband, offering tummy control without feeling like shapewear. It’s so flattering! And of course, second, we wouldn’t forget the side pockets. They’re deep enough to hold most phones, and will really be useful when you’re out and don’t want to carry around a purse or backpack!

These ChinFun shorts are available in 20 color variations right now. There are a bunch of solids, with colors ranging from black to white, as well as some patterned and heathered varieties. We’re especially digging the color-blocked ones right now, such as a black and grey or the grey and hot pink. Which one is your favorite?

