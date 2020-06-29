This Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering and Classy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to stun on the beach this summer? Swimwear style is personal — and we’re all in the mood to elevate our oceanside ensembles. There’s so much swim to choose from at the moment, and there’s definitely a look that fits everyone’s vibe!

If you’re a fan of the chic, elegant approach to swim, then we may have found the perfect one-piece for you! This suit from GRND is seriously fashion-forward, and it can help make your figure look flawless.

Get the GRND Women’s One Piece High Neck Swimsuits for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

This halter-style suit is gorgeous — there’s no denying that! While there’s a lot to call out, its unique ability to be so flattering is our favorite feature. There’s ruching on the tummy area that helps to conceal it, which is great for anyone who might feel self-conscious about wearing a bikini. You can get this suit in a number of different styles, including an option that has mesh paneling on the chest and another that has a keyhole cutout on the front of the suit. Both of these picks are incredible, and we love the variety of colors and prints!

These one-piece suits come in a selection of jewel tones and funky retro-style prints to boot. Shoppers love that this suit makes them feel they are well covered-up — if you prefer a more conservative look, this one-piece is made for you. Many also note they are impressed with the quality of the material, especially considering how affordable these suits are!

Also, this one-piece is ideal for all ages. Its simple, classic style is timeless, which is a breath of fresh air in such a trend-driven market. If you’re not into over-the-top swimwear, chances are you’re going to love this suit! Amazon shoppers are thrilled with their new purchase, and are relieved it’s held up well after multiple wears and washes. The next step? Buying more colors and styles!

