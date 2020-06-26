Feel Good While Splurging on These Designer Heels From Amazon’s Fashion Fund

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who knew that shopping and splurging on designer items could actually be considered a charitable activity? If you haven’t heard, Amazon launched a shop with Vogue known as Common Threads. This section of the site is a curated collection of some of the best designer brands, and it’s all for a good cause!

When you buy any of the items up for grabs in this online storefront, your money will go towards supporting independent designers trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many industries have been hit hard financially due to the crisis — fashion being one them. So while you might be shelling out the big bucks for a designer item, you can feel good knowing that you’re helping others in need of support. Our latest pick from Common Threads? These incredible heels from Tabitha Simmons! They are truly chic and trendy, and they are actually on sale at the moment.

Get the Tabitha Simmons ‘Leticia Frill’ Block Heel Sandal (originally $675) on sale for just $203, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Clear heels are a huge trend in the style space right now, and these shoes have it all! These are not your typical PVC product — the straps may be clear, but they have a unique trim on the edges that makes them stand out. These shoes feature a chunky block heel, so they are way more comfortable than the sky-high stilettos collecting dust in your closet. They measure 75-millimeters, which is just about 3-inches. You’ll certainly get a boost in the height department, but you can wear these all night long without suffering from aches and pains!

You can pick up these heels in a pink or black hue. The clear material on both options is slightly tinted to match the shade of the shoe, and we should mention that the trimming is made out of real leather. Additionally, the strap features a buckle that you can adjust to suitably fit your ankle. The fact that these heels are on sale right now has Us convinced that it’s meant to be. We’re completely obsessed with these shoes, and can’t wait for the compliments to start pouring in!

