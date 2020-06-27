This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New pieces from high-street favorites like Zara may not have Chanel-caliber price tags, but filling your closet with their latest drops can start adding up. It may feel like an impossible task to find clothes that are affordable and have that same level of style, but that’s why we’re here to help you out!

It’s no secret that there are some amazing gems on Amazon, and we’re ready to clue you in on our latest discovery. This kaftan that we spotted seriously has Zara vibes written all over it, and it’s so much more wallet-friendly than you would think!

Get the GOSOPIN Women’s Summer Cover Up Kaftan Dress for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This glamorous kaftan dress is about to be a staple for the summer. This elegant, effortless piece will fit right in with the rest of your wardrobe — and may even elevate your everyday style. We’ve seen this type of embroidered item at Zara before, but the only difference is that this number will cost you a third of what you’d normally pay for such a beautiful dress!

The dress is available in three stunning jewel tones, in addition to darker options. It has a long maxi-style length with high slits on the sides, allowing for movement and breathability. The embroidery on the collar and sleeves is so intricate, it practically feels one of a kind. It’s certainly versatile — for starters, you can wear this dress to the beach or while relaxing outside. If you’re a fashion risk-taker, throw on some heels and wear it out to dinner!

Shoppers say that they love the “softness” of the material, and appreciate how easy it is to wear this dress. The garment is on the loose side, but does fit true to size — so your usual order will suffice. Satisfied customers are contemplating picking this up in different shades and styles! Considering it’s a lot easier on the bank account to buy more dresses because of the price point, we’re completely sold. Saving money and looking fabulous is always the goal, right?

