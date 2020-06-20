No Underwire Here! You’ll Wish You Bought This Plunge Bralette Sooner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The past few months have convinced Us that we never have to wear traditional underwire bras again. Of course, certain outfits will always call for a trusty push-up or more supportive undergarment — but otherwise, you can catch us rocking bralettes from here on out!

In order to keep this trend going year-round, we all need many more bralette styles in our closets. That’s exactly why we wish we had discovered these stunning lace bralettes from Amazon sooner!

Get the Mae Women’s Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



Honestly, how did we survive (or at least get dressed in the morning) without these bralettes? They are made by Mae, an Amazon brand that specializes in seriously comfy loungewear. Each lace number has a plunging deep V-neckline that looks beyond stunning. For protection, they are lined in the cups and straps, and you’ll see a pop of skin thanks to the soft, see-through lace. The material is stretchy throughout for a relaxed fit that’s unbeatable.

And the best part? Absolutely no wires or extra padding! This bra is the ultimate casual undergarment. Although you may not get the same lift that’s available with other bras on the market, the neckline and racerback style help provide a flattering shape — and give you some cleavage in the process!

Get the Mae Women’s Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

These bras were designed to accommodate up to a large C cup per the description — but shoppers with more substantial chests sounded off in their reviews, claiming that is not the case! These bralettes apparently have enough stretch to fit a wider ranger of sizes — which is always music to our ears. Some reviews mentioned that they actually felt sizing down was a wise choice in order to ensure an optimal fit.

The sizing goes from Small to X-Large, and if you’re debating between two, we suggest snagging both and returning what doesn’t fit. Considering you’re likely going to live in this bralette, you want it to be perfect. There are so many beautiful shades to choose from, we can tell this is going to be a long-term relationship!

See it: Get the Mae Women’s Racerback Lace Plunge Bralette for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Mae and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!